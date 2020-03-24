Aurora, more cities expected to issue stay-at-home order

Top Stories

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Soon after Denver issued a stay-at-home order, which went into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday, it appears the Tri-County area will soon follow suit.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tweeted Tuesday that Tri-County Health is preparing a stay-at-home order that will go into effect 8 a.m. Thursday.

Coffman said the order will be similar to Denver's, with a key difference being Aurora's order will expire April 17, a week later than Denver. However, Coffman conceded that the order could be lifted sooner if health officials believe enough progress has been made in containing the spread of the virus.