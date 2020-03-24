Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:02 pm

Aurora, more cities expected to issue stay-at-home order

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Soon after Denver issued a stay-at-home order, which went into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday, it appears the Tri-County area will soon follow suit.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tweeted Tuesday that Tri-County Health is preparing a stay-at-home order that will go into effect 8 a.m. Thursday.

Coffman said the order will be similar to Denver's, with a key difference being Aurora's order will expire April 17, a week later than Denver. However, Coffman conceded that the order could be lifted sooner if health officials believe enough progress has been made in containing the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus / Health / Lifestyle / News / State & Regional News

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply