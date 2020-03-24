Aurora, more cities expected to issue stay-at-home order
AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Soon after Denver issued a stay-at-home order, which went into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday, it appears the Tri-County area will soon follow suit.
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tweeted Tuesday that Tri-County Health is preparing a stay-at-home order that will go into effect 8 a.m. Thursday.
Coffman said the order will be similar to Denver's, with a key difference being Aurora's order will expire April 17, a week later than Denver. However, Coffman conceded that the order could be lifted sooner if health officials believe enough progress has been made in containing the spread of the virus.
If progress is being made in containing the spread of COVID-19, @TCHDHealth executive director, Dr. John Douglas, said during a conference call this afternoon that order can be lifted earlier.— AuroraMayorMike (@AuroraMayorMike) March 25, 2020
