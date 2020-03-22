Colorado Gov. Polis gives update on state response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is set to give a press briefing Sunday on the state's response to the spread of COVID-19.

Polis announced a new executive order, mandating that non-essential employers cut their in-person workforce by 50%, allowing the other 50% to work from home. For a list of what constitutes an essential service or retailer, see here.

