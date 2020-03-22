State health department clarifies order banning groups of 10 or more
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado residents have been banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But with that came some confusion.
In a release Saturday evening, the Colorado Department of Public Health released guidelines to clarify which "gatherings" are exempt from the 10-person cap.
The public health order applies to both public and private gatherings, but now with the following exceptions:
- The Colorado General Assembly, legislative bodies of municipal governments, and Colorado state and municipal courts
- Airports, bus, and train stations, health care facilities, and grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be moving around to get essential goods and services
- Delivery and take-out food services in accordance with Public Health Order 20-22
- Offices and state, county, and municipal government buildings where essential government services are offered
- Factories where more than 10 people are present, but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard
- Newspaper, television, radio, and other media services
- Child care facilities, except for public preschools operated on public school campuses, which are addressed in Executive Order D 2020 007
- Homeless shelters
- Any emergency facility needed to respond to COVID-19 in Colorado
