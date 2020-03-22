State health department clarifies order banning groups of 10 or more

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado residents have been banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But with that came some confusion.

In a release Saturday evening, the Colorado Department of Public Health released guidelines to clarify which "gatherings" are exempt from the 10-person cap.

The public health order applies to both public and private gatherings, but now with the following exceptions:

The Colorado General Assembly, legislative bodies of municipal governments, and Colorado state and municipal courts

Airports, bus, and train stations, health care facilities, and grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be moving around to get essential goods and services

Delivery and take-out food services in accordance with Public Health Order 20-22

Offices and state, county, and municipal government buildings where essential government services are offered

Factories where more than 10 people are present, but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard

Newspaper, television, radio, and other media services

Child care facilities, except for public preschools operated on public school campuses, which are addressed in Executive Order D 2020 007

Homeless shelters

Any emergency facility needed to respond to COVID-19 in Colorado

