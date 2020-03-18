State health dept. bans gatherings of 10 or more people in Colorado

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an update Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health issued a public health order banning all gathering of 10 or more people to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This is down from the previous directive banning gatherings of 50 people or more.

In a release Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis's offices provided the following statement:

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Colorado Department of Public Health also issued a public health order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people. Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings 10 or more people together."

To read the full public health order, see here.