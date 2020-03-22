Local grocery ups preventative measures for older shoppers amid COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid the coronavirus chaos, one local grocery store is taking preventative measures to help quell the spread of COVID-19.

Bargain Mart hopes to improves store safety by sanitizing the handles and top edges of all shopping carts between each customer. The local store hopes to cater specifically to older shoppers in the area, who are more at risk of serious illness.

"We are open to between seven and nine [in the morning] for people who are 50 plus, so they can come in and not get bomb-rushed coming in just in case we do have that toilet paper, we do have those items, trying to provide a safe place for them to come in and get what they need without worry."

Other preventative measures include employees wearing gloves and masks as well as tape on the floors to direct customers and improve social distancing. They've also made their shopping aisles one-way so that people move in a line instead of passing by each other.