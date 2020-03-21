Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed in crash off Nevada in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian late Friday night just after 10:30 p.m.

It happened on N. Nevada and Winters. Police say a woman was walking near that intersection when she was hit by a white Acura. The victim was rushed to the hospital but she later died of her injuries.

The driver remained on scene while the Major Crash team responded. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

