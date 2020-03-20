Human remains found in Florida tentatively IDed as Gannon Stauch

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says human remains believed to be Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies in Santa Rosa County were called to a report of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida on March 18.

An autopsy was performed and the juvenile was identified as Stauch, the 11-year-old who went missing from the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on Jan. 27.

Stauch's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering with a corpse. She was the one who reported Gannon missing, but evidence mounted that led authorities to arrest her earlier this month.

Police are asking if anyone saw Letecia Stauch in the area of Pace or Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 to call 719-520-6666.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.