Pueblo police investigating after woman found dead near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police officers are investigating a suspicious death after finding a woman in an area near Fountain Creek east of downtown.

Officers found a woman dead near 200 Dayton Ave. around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Her cause of death hasn't been determined, and police say they're still investigating the circumstances.

The victim hasn't been identified yet.

If you have any information about the incident, call PPD at 719-553-2502.