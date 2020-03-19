King Soopers in Colorado dedicates hours for senior citizens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers is now reserving hours for senior citizens to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first shopping hour, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be reserved for senior citizens.
"King Soopers wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times," read a statement from the company's spokesperson, Jessica Trowbridge.
Wednesday, Safeway committed hours in the morning for at-risk shoppers to get items during the outbreak.
Comments
2 Comments
What is being done for those that habe disabilites and health issues. I am at a high risk due to being diabetic?
Probably nothing. Everybody got on the “poor elderly” train and now there won’t be anything left after trucks come because they open at 7am and seniors will get first crack every time. I am also diabetic-a type 1 and just had major surgery but who cares. Continue letting people buy large quantities of food and toilet paper. I haven’t been able to buy healthy foods for almost 2 weeks. I have lost 10 pounds and I am already under weight so I guess slowly starving to death is fine but hey we gave the elderly first crack on the 3 most important days of the week for orders.