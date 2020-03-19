King Soopers in Colorado dedicates hours for senior citizens

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers is now reserving hours for senior citizens to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first shopping hour, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be reserved for senior citizens.

"King Soopers wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times," read a statement from the company's spokesperson, Jessica Trowbridge.

Wednesday, Safeway committed hours in the morning for at-risk shoppers to get items during the outbreak.