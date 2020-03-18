Safeway stores in Colorado to reserve hours for at-risk shoppers

Local News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Safeway stores in Colorado will be setting aside four hours a week for vulnerable shoppers to get items without large crowds.

The company made the announcement Wednesday, saying that every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Albertsons and Safeway stores will be open only to vulnerable shoppers including senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

It's another effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has already claimed the lives of two elderly people in Colorado. Target and Dollar General have announced similar moves.

Other shoppers are urged to schedule their time at the grocery store around these hours, and Safeway thanked customers for their understanding.

Updated store hours can be found here.