WATCH: Coronavirus update in El Paso County, March 18

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health department officials and representatives with the Office of Emergency Management are giving an update Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 in El Paso County.

Watch below:

A big announcement came from Mayor John Suthers about helping local businesses affected by the outbreak. A website was set up for businesses to register; click here for more information.

As of Wednesday, 183 positive cases of COVID-19 have reported in the state, with two deaths. The first death in the state was in El Paso County, and the victim was a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues, according to the Department of Health.