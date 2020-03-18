CBI looking for missing 5-year-old last seen in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a 5-year-old girl is missing and could be with a 33-year-old man; she was last seen in Pueblo last Friday.

CBI says Anita Attebery was last seen near I-25 and Hwy 50 in Pueblo wearing a purple puff jacket, blue pants and pink shoes. She's believed to be with John Attebery.

Anita suffers from a medical condition requiring medication, police said.

Police don't know what kind of vehicle the pair may be traveling in.

If you have information, call 911.