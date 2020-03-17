UCCS cancels commencement ceremony, will move to online classes

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an update Tuesday, officials at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs announced that the scheduled commencement ceremony on May 15 is canceled. The school will also be moving to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

School officials say the cancellation comes out of safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, this doesn't mean there won't be any ceremony at all.

"We are working on other ways to celebrate this milestone with our graduates," said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy in a statement. "Please expect more details in the coming days."

Students will also have to move out of their residence halls by noon Monday, March 23 with limited exceptions, the release said.

Classes will continue remotely for the rest of the semester, including on-campus labs "with very few exceptions."

"These are all difficult decisions, and ones we do not take lightly," said Reddy. "I am so grateful for the resilience and compassion of our Mountain Lion family. As we work through this challenging time, I send my very best."

