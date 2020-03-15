Colorado Springs Utilities working on power outage affecting 7,200 customers

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities says that thousands of their customers from central Colorado Springs to the north and east sides of the city are without power.

CSU reported the incident just after 9:30 a.m., saying they're aware of the outage and are working to fix it. They estimated that the 7,200 affected residents will have their power returned around 1 p.m.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," they said in the statement.

