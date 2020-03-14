Woman arrested after stunt to help suspect run from police in downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police officers in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night spotted a man who was wanted for a parole violation, but a woman he was with got involved and tried to help distract officers so he could run away.

It didn't work, but the woman escalated things pretty quickly in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to a report from CSPD.

Police say they tried arresting the wanted man near 100 E. Pikes Peak Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Friday when Felisha Cunningham started "physically interfering" with the officers, which gave the man enough time to run away. However, officers quickly caught up to him to detain him.

Other officers tried to detain Cunningham when she pulled out a knife and held it to her throat and then her wrist while walking down Pikes Peak Ave., according to police. Eventually, an officer used a Taser on her and she was detained.

The suspect wanted for the parole violation hasn't been identified yet.

Cunningham was arrested and then taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted laceration on her arm, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no mugshots have been released as of Saturday.