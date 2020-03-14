Fugitive wanted in Fremont County arrested in downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a fugitive early Saturday at the request of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 46-year-old Matthew Rodgers, was wanted on felony charges in Fremont County, said CSPD.

Officers made the arrest around 4 a.m. in the area of E. Vermijo and S. Wahsatch avenues. They found the suspect in his vehicle, but Rodgers initially refused to comply with their commands to get out. After a few attempts, police say Rodgers did eventually exit his vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was arrested on charges of second degree assault, first degree criminal trespass, felony menacing and false imprisonment. It's unclear at this time what exactly led up to his arrest and those charges.

CSPD tells us the man is a suspect in a homicide case out of Fremont County, but were unable to provide further details or a mugshot. We've reached out to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office for more information. Check back here for updates.