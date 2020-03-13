Wintry weather causes major crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving possibly a dozen vehicles on Highway 24 is blocking westbound traffic in between Manitou Springs and Cascade Friday afternoon as snow pelted the area.

We're working on getting more information about the crash, but the Colorado Department of Transportation says it happened around 5:27 p.m. near Waldo Canyon. Colorado State Patrol tells us between 15-20 cars could be involved.

Dozens of passengers could be injured, according to Colorado State Patrol, though the extent of injuries isn't known.

Photo: Susan Hunter Smith

Both directions of travel are blocked because of the crash, but the string of damaged vehicles was left in the eastbound lane.

A burst of snow left Ute Pass icy and slushy Friday afternoon, and slick conditions are expected through the evening.