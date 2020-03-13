30-day restriction on large gatherings affects Broadmoor World Arena events

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Broadmoor World Arena says more than a dozen events are in flux after Gov. Jared Polis announced a 30-day restriction on all gatherings of more than 250 people.

That means no events will take place at the Broadmoor World Arena or Pikes Peak Center through April 13.

The World Arena says ticket-purchasers should hold onto their tickets while organizers work to reschedule events. It's not clear if all of the events will be able to be rescheduled at this time.

