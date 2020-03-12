Pikes Peak-area school districts extend Spring Break due to coronavirus worries

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Many school districts that serve the Colorado Springs area have announced that they will extend Spring Break due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Harrison District Two and Colorado Springs District 11 both announced Thursday that school facilities would be closed for 14 days "in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 infection."

Shortly after those announcements, KRDO received word that all Pikes Peak area schools will be closed.

WATCH: District officials share more information on school closures due to coronavirus.

The closures will run from March 16 through March 27, with about half of that being taken up by Spring Break.

School officials say the closures are meant to keep students safe and limit the spread of the disease.

"We really want to be preventative. That is our best defense. It's not because we think it's doomsday, it's because want to stop this from happening and have a good outcome," District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said.

District officials say they understand it can be overwhelming for parents who rely on school lunch and a safe place during the day and they're working with the state to find a solution.

CLICK HERE to read the letter announcing the joint closures.

This is in addition to the CHSAA announcing that all spring sports and activities will be suspended until April 6.