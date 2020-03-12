2nd suspect arrested in connection with death of Thomas Faircloth

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this week, authorities reported that a felon already in custody was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man; now, we're learning that an accomplice has been arrested.

We reported the second-degree murder charge against Randy Bishop on Tuesday; Bishop is accused of killing Thomas Anthony Faircloth last November.

Thursday, 32-year-old Catherine Sanford was also arrested and charged with accessory to a crime in connection with the homicide. We're working to learn more about her role in the alleged killing.

Faircloth was found in a vacant lot on Nov. 2 near Galley Road and Powers Boulevard. Authorities asked for help for months in tracking down his killer.

Bishop was already in custody after multiple incidents involving shootouts with local police officers. One incident involved Bishop stealing an officer's firearm and firing it inside a hospital.