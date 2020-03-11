Family mourns father of 6 killed in motorcycle crash, riders warn drivers

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a father of six children was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened at Goldfield and Fontaine around 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Goble was reported dead after he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Goble’s family told KRDO on Wednesday Goble served in the military for more than 20 years.

Goble’s sister, Amanda Holland, said he worked his way up from a lab technician to a physician’s assistant for the Red Warriors at Fort Carson, and was deployed overseas several times. She said Goble was a mentor to many people.

Goble’s son, Spencer, told us his dad enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Investigators say neither speed nor drugs played a role in the crash.

State patrol says it has not yet filed charges against the woman who hit Goble. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.