Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for attempted murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest related to a reported shooting over the weekend.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jamere Williams, has been taken into custody on multiple felony charges, said the Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

This comes after Williams was previously identified as the suspect in a reported shooting Saturday evening. Williams allegedly drove up to a vehicle and shot at two females inside near the intersection of Space Village Avenue and Marksheffel Road. No one was injured, said the Sheriff's Office.

Williams is now facing charges of first degree murder/domestic violence, menacing felony real/simulated weapon and felony criminal mischief.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any any information related to this incident, you're asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Previous coverage:

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Jamere Williams, who's wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

At about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call about a female who had been shot at, said the Sheriff's Office. The reporting party told dispatch that she had been waved down by another female, and she had decided to give her a ride.

The reporting party told dispatch that shortly thereafter, a male in another vehicle pulled up alongside their vehicle and shot several rounds in their direction. Neither female was injured, said the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office later identified Williams as the suspect. Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the community to be vigilant and to NOT approach the suspect if they see him.

If you have any information of Jamere Williams' whereabouts, or any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.