Deputies look for 17-year-old runaway from Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Maria Burch was found safe at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say. No further information was provided.

Previous coverage:

A 17-year-old girl was last seen Monday night near her home in Monument. Now, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Maria Burch is currently considered a runaway case after leaving her home sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday.

She's described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighting 160 lbs.

Deputies say that Maria needs her medication. If anyone has seen her or may know of her whereabouts please call us at 719-390-5555 or dial 911 if appropriate.