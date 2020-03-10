Colorado College extends spring break to combat COVID-19, will move to online classes

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College announced Tuesday they'll be extending their spring break by one week through Sunday, March 29. On March 30, students will begin attending online classes only until further notice.

The school said the decision comes from the growing number of cases of the novel coronavirus nationwide and across the globe.

"Extending Spring Break will give us more time to monitor and assess the ramifications of the virus’ reach, and will allow faculty more time to modify their Block 7 classes to be delivered via distance learning," said Leslie Weddel with CC in a statement.

The school will also be cancelling most large campus events starting now, Weddel said.

For more information about Colorado College and coronavirus preparations, see here.