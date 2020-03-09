Pueblo police: Man hit in crosswalk has life threatening injuries

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is urging drivers to be aware after a pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening.

Sgt. Ortega with PPD tells us the man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to witness reports, the victim was using the crosswalk at Thatcher and Belmost when they were hit, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. We're working to learn more about this incident and will update this article as more information becomes available.