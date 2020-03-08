Temperature tied for record high Sunday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the National Weather Service, the city tied a record high Sunday.
At 70 degrees Fahrenheit in Colorado Springs, it matched the all-time high set on March 8, 1955.
The heat reached its peak at 2:41 p.m., said the NWS.
Colorado Springs tied the record high today when the temperature hit 70 degrees at 241 PM MDT. This record was set in 1955. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 8, 2020
Comments