Temperature tied for record high Sunday in Colorado Springs

thermometer heat generic
Pixabay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the National Weather Service, the city tied a record high Sunday.

At 70 degrees Fahrenheit in Colorado Springs, it matched the all-time high set on March 8, 1955.

The heat reached its peak at 2:41 p.m., said the NWS.

