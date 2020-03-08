Church hosts service remembering Gannon Stauch

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local church held a special service Sunday in honor of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old whom authorities presume dead after he was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home in January.

Restoration Church on Peaceful Valley Road led three identical services Saturday evening and Sunday morning. In a statement, the church told KRDO that they aimed to bring hope to a brokenhearted community and encouragement for Gannon's family.

Attendees were asked to wear blue -- Gannon's favorite color. You can watch the church's live stream of the service here.

