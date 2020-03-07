National disabled veterans sports event canceled in Aspen amid coronavirus concerns

Top Stories

ASPEN, Colo. - The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic held in Colorado was canceled amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Aspen Times reported that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement Thursday that its decision to cancel the five-day clinic in Snowmass was precautionary. Department communications director Rob Lewis said he believes the decision stems from the idea of hosting veterans who have illnesses or injuries that could make them more susceptible.

The annual winter sports clinic has provided adaptive recreation and rehabilitation experiences for veterans in Aspen-Snowmass for about 30 years. It was scheduled to start March 29.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Aspen Times.)