Woodland Park School District no longer requiring masks

Teller County

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park School District is no longer requiring masks.

According to a press release, the decision is in response to Governor Jared Polis ending the health emergency executive orders.

District employees are advised to become vaccinated. However, it is not mandatory.

The district also says families are not required to vaccinate their school-age children, and students are not required to be vaccinated to attend class or student activities.

“We will be closely monitoring COVID-19 case rates and any increases in cases from Variants,” said Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent, Woodland Park School District. “Should a need arise to close a particular class or school we will consult with the Teller County Public Health Department to assess and make the appropriate action.”

If a student tests positive with COVID-19, the district asks parents to keep their child at home, notify the school and the district, and adhere to Teller County Public Health procedures and directions found in the District Policy, "JLCC-Communicable/Infectious Diseases.