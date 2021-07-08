Gov. Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday Governor Jared Polis announced he is ending the health emergency declaration in Colorado.

In a video, Polis said that means Coloradans will be able to get back to work sooner and it will allow the state to recover faster "by ending the health emergency and focusing on recovery and vaccinations."

With the state focusing on recovery and vaccinations, Polis encouraged Coloradans to continue getting vaccinated.

