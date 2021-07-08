Gov. Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday Governor Jared Polis announced he is ending the health emergency declaration in Colorado.
In a video, Polis said that means Coloradans will be able to get back to work sooner and it will allow the state to recover faster "by ending the health emergency and focusing on recovery and vaccinations."
With the state focusing on recovery and vaccinations, Polis encouraged Coloradans to continue getting vaccinated.
Watch the full video below:
There is no reason to continue it. It was a power grab in the first place.
waiting for Novavax- google it- NOT ModifyyourRNA.
Suposed to be available around 9-1.
Has successfully conducted animal trials with no LT or fatal effects in the animals.
When is someone going to get it that the people they condemn as “anti-vaxxers” are just
“anti-MRNA technology”
I am also a person who cannot get the shot because of health issues.
However-Novavax behaves and protects like a real vaccine.
No live virus in it- just a COPY of the spike protein.
The only problem is you have to take their word that there was no long term or fatal effects. I consider long term data as over 5 years. Not their 6 months of trials. Remember every COVID vaccine manufacturer said there were no major side effects and it is totally safe. Then 6 months later they come out and say they did have some severe reactions and other side effects but didn’t think they were worth publishing……. All their studies had blood clot problems and they never disclosed it until there was a lot and the pressure was on. Until the FDA does a full review of their data who knows what they are hiding. I for one will not take big pharmas word alone on anything.