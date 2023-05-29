Skip to Content
State & Regional News

Colorado Bureau of Investigations needs assistance locating El Paso, Texas mom and her four children

CBI
By
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a missing endangered alert for an El Paso, Texas family involving a mother traveling with her four children. 

Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony, 42, was last seen with her four children at the 5300 Block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso, Texas at 6 p.m. on Friday, May, 26. 

The CBI reports she may be traveling with her children: Aidan Williams,16, Isabella Williams,14, Audrit Williams,12, and Michael Carmony, 4. 

The CBI believe the family could be traveling to the Colorado Springs area. 

Carmony is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, is around 5’5, and weighs about 150 pounds. 

The CBI reports she has a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas license plate: LYC2812. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony and her family are asked to call 911 or the El Paso Police Department in Texas at 915-832-4400. 

Article Topic Follows: State & Regional News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content