Colorado Bureau of Investigations needs assistance locating El Paso, Texas mom and her four children

EL PASO, TEXAS (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a missing endangered alert for an El Paso, Texas family involving a mother traveling with her four children.

Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony, 42, was last seen with her four children at the 5300 Block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso, Texas at 6 p.m. on Friday, May, 26.

The CBI reports she may be traveling with her children: Aidan Williams,16, Isabella Williams,14, Audrit Williams,12, and Michael Carmony, 4.

The CBI believe the family could be traveling to the Colorado Springs area.

Carmony is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, is around 5’5, and weighs about 150 pounds.

The CBI reports she has a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas license plate: LYC2812.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony and her family are asked to call 911 or the El Paso Police Department in Texas at 915-832-4400.