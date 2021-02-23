Colorado lawmakers look to suspend state standardized testing

State & Regional News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would suspend state standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

Yearly standardized testing is required by both state and federal law to measure is students are meeting grade-level expectations. So, if passed, the bill would require a waiver from the federal government to suspend the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, testing.

Without suspending testing, students in third through eighth graders would be required to take Colorado's math and literacy exam. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades are required to test in science and third and seventh graders have to take a social studies test.

The bill would not affect administration of the PSAT or SAT tests for high school students.