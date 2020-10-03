Human remains found in Saguache County

State & Regional News

SAGUACHE, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate after hikers discovered human remains in an area near an abandoned mine in Saguache County on Friday.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office asked Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents from its Grand Junction regional office to investigate the remains to determine the identity of the person as well as the cause of death.

The remote location where the remains were found is in the western part of the county near the Hinsdale County line.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said based on the condition of the remains, it appears the body has been in the area for quite some time.

The CBI has scheduled an autopsy with the Saguache County Coroner.

The CBI said there is no evidence that connects this case with the Suzanne Morphew investigation.