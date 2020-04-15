Man killed after fleeing traffic stop in Kiowa County

State & Regional News

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified a man who was fatally shot by deputies after he fled a traffic stop in Kiowa County last week.

CBI says 39-year-old Zachary Gifford of Eads was the man shot last Thursday near Hwy 96 and Main Street in the town of Brandon.

Investigators say Gifford was a passenger in a truck that pulled over for a traffic stop, and then he tried running away on foot.

At some point during Gifford's attempted escape, a struggle ensued between two deputies and shots were fired, according to CBI.

The deputies were identified as Undersheriff Tracy Weisenhorn and Quentin Stump. They were both placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.