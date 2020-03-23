National Guard to conduct mobile testing in Montrose County

State & Regional News

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is sending COVID-19 testing kits to another mountain community as it works to learn the extent of the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the kits going to Montrose County on Monday would be used for a drive-through testing site operated by the Colorado National Guard. It will serve about 100 high-risk patients who have been pre-selected by doctors for testing.

The department says the National Guard has tested more than 800 people in Denver, Telluride, Pueblo and Salida since March 11.

