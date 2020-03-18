El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for woman missing nearly two years

State & Regional News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman who's been reported missing since 2018.

Jane Mudder, 57, was reported missing by her sister on May 29, 2018, according to EPCSO. She's described as white, weighing 122 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a dream catcher tattoo on her right arm.

She was last seen on surveillance video May 4 at a store in the 9000 block of East Highway 24 southwest of Falcon. The video shows Jane entering the store and then leaving the parking lot in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which appears to be a 2016 model.

Mudder's landlord told law enforcement he saw her the next day, May 5, when an unknown male picked her up from her residence in the 7000 block of Highway 24, south of the Cimarron Hills area.

Deputies learned during the investigation that Mudder made and received several phone calls on May 5.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking for any information to include any sightings you may have had of Jane. They are also asking if you received or made a phone call to Jane on May 5, 2018, to please call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.