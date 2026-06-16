New Ultra4 Class brings off-road power to Pikes Peak

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving up Pikes Peak provides the kind of scenery that can pull your attention away, even in the middle of a race. Just ask Phillip McGilton, who’s experiencing Pikes Peak for the first time.

“The view… I gotta keep telling myself, pay attention to what you're doing,” McGilton said. “Because I’m looking around, look how beautiful, where am I at? This is awesome, right? But wait a minute… focus on racing.”

It’s a fair reminder for a newcomer. McGilton has never raced his vehicle on Pikes Peak, or even on paved roads like this. That’s because this year introduces a brand-new class to the mountain: Ultra4.

Ultra4 vehicles are known for their versatility, built to tackle just about any terrain imaginable.

“Ultra4 is unique in that we build trucks that can do anything,” driver Paul Wolff said. “That’s the point; they’re unlimited four-wheel drive.”

“We race not just desert, not just woods, we race everything." McGilton added.

Typically, an Ultra4 race involves rough terrain, crawling through rocks and mud, or powering across open desert.

But Pikes Peak presents a completely different challenge.

Instead of dirt and obstacles, drivers now face a fully paved course climbing one of Colorado’s most iconic mountains, forcing teams to adjust in real time.

“It’s a massive learning curve, definitely for us Ultra4 guys,” Wolff said.

Teams are constantly tweaking their setups to match the new environment, while drivers adjust their approach behind the wheel.

“We have to change these cars constantly for setups and adapt to these different race courses, and then adapt ourselves as drivers,” Wolff said. “To come out here, slap it on asphalt, and go hill climb racing—it shows how versatile our sport is and how versatile the car is.”

With only four competitors in the class this year, the focus isn’t just on winning, it’s about introducing the sport to a new audience.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Wolff said. “I know slicks will be a little faster, but in the spirit of Ultra4, I kept it fully built like we would for Hammers or any other race.”

Even with their reputation for going anywhere, there are still limits.

When asked whether drivers would consider skipping the pavement and going straight up the mountain, Wolff couldn’t help but laugh.

“I would like to, but I heard the Forest Service might get a little mad, so I’m gonna leave that one alone.”

For now, Ultra4 drivers will stick to the course, learning, adapting, and proving they belong on one of racing’s most iconic stages.