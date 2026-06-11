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Denver Broncos extend head coach Sean Payton’s contract through 2030 season

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/29/2025
Denver Broncos via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/29/2025
By
New
Published 11:31 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos announce that Head Coach Sean Payton has signed a new five-year contract through the 2030 season.

Owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a press release, "Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations. "I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.

"We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos."

According to the Broncos, Payton, who joined the team in 2023, has 37 years of experience, including 27 seasons at the NFL level. Payton joined the Broncos after 15 seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

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