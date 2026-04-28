Unapologetically themselves: CSU Pueblo Softball’s historic season built years in the making

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO)--

For CSU Pueblo softball, success this season has come from staying grounded and staying true to who they are.

“We can’t be too high. We can’t be too low,” head coach Bianca Duran said. “But in the dugout, we’re unapologetically us.”

That mindset has helped turn the ThunderWolves into one of the top teams in the region.

Fueled by home runs, dominant pitching, and extended win streaks, CSU Pueblo is in the midst of a record‑breaking season, one that players say is about more than just results on the field.

“Honestly, it’s been life‑changing because of the people I’ve met and the people who’ve been here before,” senior Madelyn Huerta said.

The success didn’t happen overnight.

Under Duran, now in her fifth season, the program has steadily built toward this moment, a process that required patience, trust, and belief from players and coaches alike.

“Seeing her five‑year plan come to fruition and just trusting the process behind it, is what’s brought us here now,” player McKenna James said.

That long-term vision is paying off.

The ThunderWolves are putting together their best season since 2001, the last time the program won a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) championship. It’s a milestone that hasn’t gone unnoticed inside or outside the program.

“It’s huge. It’s an honor to be here, to compete in this conference, and to earn respect from everybody else,” Duran said.

Still, even amid the success, players know every game presents a new challenge.

“You never know who’s going to show up on any given day, that’s softball,” James said. “And that’s what makes it so fun.”

The RMAC itself has gained national recognition this season, with Colorado Christian emerging as one of just two teams in all of college softball to reach 50 wins.

That sets up a marquee regular-season finale as CSU Pueblo faces Colorado Christian in a four-game series this weekend.

But for Huerta and the ThunderWolves, the focus remains internal.

“No worrying about other people, just focusing on us, our dynamic, and playing our game,” Huerta said.

That mentality has already led to plenty of celebration, including a Gatorade shower earlier this season, and the team hopes there’s more ahead.

CSU Pueblo will close out the regular season with its four-game series against Colorado Christian before shifting its attention to the RMAC tournament, where the ThunderWolves will look to cap off one of the most memorable seasons in program history.