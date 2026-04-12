50 years of women in athletics at Colorado College

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

As Colorado College celebrates 50 years of women’s athletics, one program is providing a powerful reminder of how far the school has come.

Over the weekend, the 19th‑ranked Colorado College women’s tennis team delivered a dominant sweep of St. Thomas on Senior Day, a win that capped an emotional afternoon in front of parents and friends in what is shaping up to be the program’s most successful season in nearly four decades.

“It’s been such a blessing, the joy of my life, honestly,” senior Lindsay Popeo said. “And I’m so grateful.”

The Tigers are on pace for one of the best finishes in program history as postseason play approaches, marking a high point not just for the team, but for women’s athletics across campus. The milestone season comes during a yearlong celebration honoring five decades of women competing at Colorado College, dating back to 1975.

Vice President and Director of Athletics, Lesley Irvine say the team’s success reflects a broader tradition of excellence among CC women’s sports.

“We’ve just had so much success across the board, and there are so many highlights,” Irvine said.

Those highlights span generations. The women’s soccer program reached consecutive national championship games in 1985 and 1986, while the women’s basketball team most recently earned an NCAA Tournament berth in 2025, a sign that the momentum continues today.

“What we’re really excited about is the success across the board with our women’s programs,” another coach said. “It’s not just one team, it’s everyone.”

That support has been evident throughout Popeo’s four years at Colorado College.

“I think the women’s programs at CC are really strong this year,” Popeo said. “They’ve been strong my entire four years. There’s a lot of support on campus, especially within the community.”

The culture is something the Popeo says she’ll carry with her long after their final match.

“There are so many spaces to build community,” Popeo added. “During practice, supporting each other off the court and on the field, it’s been everything.”

As the Tigers set their sights on postseason success, their Senior Day victory represents more than just another win. It’s a reminder that 50 years after women first competed at Colorado College, the future of women’s athletics on campus is as strong as ever.