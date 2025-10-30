Cheyenne Mountain advances in 4A soccer playoffs
Cheyenne Mountain defeated Wheat Ridge, 1-0, in the 4A soccer playoffs.
Noah Mayles scored the game's lone goal for the Red-Tailed Hawks.
