Cheyenne Mountain advances to state championship

USAFA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain had to win twice on Friday to reach the state championship, and then twice more on Saturday to win state. They're halfway there after day one.

Cheyenne Mountain knocked off Palisade, 5-3, in its first game. Then the Red-Tailed Hawks punched a ticket to Saturday's state final with a 5-2 win over Windsor.

Pitcher Charlie Scofield came up clutch in the biggest games of his life. First, Scofield came on to close out Palisade, earning the save in the Hawks' first game. Scofield then completely shutdown Windsor, tossing six scoreless innings, and allowing just three hits. Scofield's effort helped the Red-Tailed Hawks clinch a spot in Saturday's 4A state championship against Golden.

"I feel amazing. That's the best pitching performance I've ever had," Scofield said after the game. "And to do it and one of the most important games I've probably ever played in is just exhilarating. That's awesome!"

Cheyenne will face Golden at 10am on Saturday. If they win, there will be a winner-take-all game 2.

"I know we feel great," Scofield said. "Our bats are pretty hot. Pitching is looking good. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and I think it all pan out."



