Pueblo South advances to state semis

The Colts knocked off D'Evelyn, 3-2, to set up a showdown with Regis Groff in the state semifinal.

The Pueblo South Colts are one win away from winning a state championship.

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.