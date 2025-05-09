Skip to Content
Pueblo South advances to state semis

Published 11:27 PM

The Pueblo South Colts are one win away from winning a state championship.

The Colts knocked off D'Evelyn, 3-2, to set up a showdown with Regis Groff in the state semifinal.

Pueblo

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

