Pueblo South advances to state semis
The Pueblo South Colts are one win away from winning a state championship.
The Colts knocked off D'Evelyn, 3-2, to set up a showdown with Regis Groff in the state semifinal.
The Pueblo South Colts are one win away from winning a state championship.
The Colts knocked off D'Evelyn, 3-2, to set up a showdown with Regis Groff in the state semifinal.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.