Cheyenne Mountain girls lacrosse team vs Golden

By
New
Published 11:09 PM

Cheyenne Mountain's strong season came to an end in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

The Red-Tailed Hawks fell to Golden, 16-1.

Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season 9-7.

Colorado Springs
local news

