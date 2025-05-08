Cheyenne Mountain girls lacrosse team vs Golden
Cheyenne Mountain's strong season came to an end in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
The Red-Tailed Hawks fell to Golden, 16-1.
Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season 9-7.
