Sean Payton to be Broncos’ next head coach

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the Broncos' next head coach, a source has confirmed to our news partners in Denver, 9News.

The search for a new head coach began on Dec. 26 when new owner and CEO Greg Penner fired Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 performance through the first 15 games of the season.

Broncos ownership and General Manager Georg Paton interviewed eight candidates to lead the team.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

The Broncos' own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Jan. 10

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Jan. 11

Former Lions and Colts' head coach Jim Caldwell on Jan. 11

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton on Jan. 17

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Jan. 17

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Jan. 19

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Jan. 20

The Broncos' new head coach is the team's sixth head coach in 10 seasons, following John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, and Hackett.

The team is coming off its sixth consecutive losing season and seventh without a postseason berth.