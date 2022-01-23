Discovery Canyon siblings make history at metro wrestling championships

For the first time in history, a sister and brother combo took home metro titles.

Discovery Canyon's Mia and Dominique Hargrove each won their 4A title matches. Mia pinned Coronado's Candice Brickell in the second round to take first in the 105lb weight class. She is ranked 4th in the state in class 4A.

Dominique pinned Vista Ridge's Jaden Williams late in the first round to take first in the boy's 132lb weight class. He is the top-ranked wrestler in class 4A.