Air Force wins shootout over Canisius on Will Gavin’s goal

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Will Gavin scored in the shootout and Alex Schilling made three saves as Air Force won the shootout over Canisius in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Cadet Ice Arena. The game officially ended in a 3-3 overtime tie, but the Falcons picked up two points in the game and took five of six in the series.

Air Force (5-9-2, 3-5-2 AHA) drew first blood early in the game on the rush. Nate Horn tipped a puck to Clayton Cosentino at the Griffs’ blue line. Cosentino’s first shot was saved and his second one hit the side of the net. Willie Reim slipped into the right circle and scored his third of the series and fourth of the season at 3:30. Reim had three goals and four points in the series.

The teams combined for four goals in the second period, but the Falcons never trailed. Canisius got on the board at 9:00 as David Melaragni put back a rebound of Mitchell Martan’s shot. The Falcons answered 23 seconds later as Brian Adams scored his third of the season. His linemates Austin Schwartz and Blake Bride cycled behind the net before Adams gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead at 9:23. The Griffs tied the game at 12:37 when Martan set up Alex Ambrosio in the slot. Air Force again answered as Bennett Norlin and Jacob Marti controlled the puck behind the net. Lucas Coon gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead at 13:15 on his second goal of the season.

Canisius (8-7-2, 5-4-1 AHA) tied the game in the third period after Max Kouznetsov won a faceoff in the offensive zone. Austin Alger’s shot went of the stick off a Falcon defenseman, went high into the air, landed behind Alex Schilling and slid into the back of the net.

In overtime, Air Force had four shots on goal and Canisius had three, but neither team was able to score as the game headed to a shootout. In the shootout, Schilling stopped Austin Alger and then Gavin scored for a 1-0 Falcon lead in the shootout. In the second round, Schilling stopped Matran and John Hawthorne stopped Parker Brown. Needing a save to win the shootout, Schilling stoned Keaton Mastrodonato for the shootout victory.

Air Force outshot Canisius, 36-24, in the game. Air Force was 0-for-3 on the power play and killed all five of the Griffs man advantages. Air Force has killed 33 straight opponent power plays over the last six games. Schilling made 21 saves for the Falcons. Hawthorne had 33 for the Griffs.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “When you win the last game going into break, it feels so good and makes the break so much better. Our penalty kill was great all weekend. Our group is going to win some games this season and they are entertaining for our great fan base. This is a fun group to watch.”

Air Force is now off until Jan. 1-2 for a two-game league series at AIC.