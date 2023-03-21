Pueblo City-County Library District unveils renovation plans for Barkman and Lucero libraries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) revealed its renovation plans for the Barkman and Lucero libraries to make them more spacious and accessible, according to our partners at The Pueblo Chieftain.

The Chieftan reports that the Barkman has renovation plans that include expanding the parking lot, installing an ADA-compliant ramp, and building a pedestrian bridge to connect the library to Belmont Park.

The interior will also be renovated with new furniture complete with a meeting room, two small study rooms, and an update to the security system.

The Lucero Library, the Chieftain reports, will include a new meeting room and larger children’s area, alongside a redesign and shift in direction of the entrance to the facility to better manage crowd control.

Both facilities will house a “Makerspace,” which is a collaborative work space for making, learning, and exploring.

This will be the first time the facilities have included that type of space according to the renovation plans.

Representatives with PCCLD state both projects will cost nearly $3.8 million, but PCCLD has, out of its general fund, allocated $3.3 million and $3.2 million for the Barkman and Lucero renovations.

The Pueblo Chieftain spoke with the Community Relations Director for PCCLD, Nick Potter, who stated, “The library district needs to raise about $1 million to cover the rest of the cost. It will launch a public fundraiser to help close that gap.”

"Construction work at Barkman is expected to take about a year," Potter told The Chieftain, "Once that is finalized, construction at Lucero is expected to begin."