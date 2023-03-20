YMCA of Pueblo launches its 2023 Annual Community Support Campaign

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YMCA of Pueblo is launching its Annual Community Support Campaign to raise funds to provide scholarships and financial assistance.

These funds are to ensure everyone has access to programs and services that promote fuller, healthier lives, regardless of someone's ability to pay.

The Community Support Campaign’s goal is to raise $100,000. Officials said all of the proceeds will go to the Pueblo community through financial assistance for memberships and scholarships including youth sports, preschool, and free swimming lessons for the public.

“We raise about $300,000 and give back nearly $600,000 to the community annually,” said Kevin Cano, Director of Marketing & Digital Media, in a press release. “With your help, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has what they need to learn, grow and thrive with the Y's support.”

To donate to the Community Support Campaign, or become a fundraiser, click here.