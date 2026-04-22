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The School Buzz: Widefield teacher becomes published author

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Published 7:51 AM

A Widefield English teacher is now a published author. It's a dream come true.

The dream -- and the book -- comes from Stephanie Owen, an English teacher at Widefield High School. On top of being a rock star teacher, she's now a children's book author.

The book is called The Lonely Lighthouse: The Story of Little Sable Point Lighthouse. It's about a real-life lighthouse in Michigan, in a town where her family went every summer. She grew up going to it. She's fascinated by it. It's historic. She fell in love with the story behind it. And she wanted to put it on paper. 

She said she's dreamed of being an author since the 2nd grade.

"I remember writing stories and publishing them in the little school magazines that they had. And I remember the very first book I ever wrote," said Owen. "I had illustrations about two best friends and their pet bird," she laughed.

Owen has a Master's in creative writing and literature. She started this book in 2020, got a mentorship with a published author to help her polish it a year later, and then she got an agent. Finally came the book deal in 2023. And it's just now coming out.

The book is for ages 3 to 8. You can check it out at https://stephanieowenbooks.com/

Do you know someone cool at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com. 

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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